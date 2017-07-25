Funeral held for under-14s Stanley Rangers RLFC player

Image copyright Hawksworth family Image caption Tributes described Evan Hawksworth as a 'charismatic, award-winning young man'

The funeral of a boy from Wakefield who died after a suffering a head injury in an under-14s rugby league match has been held.

Evan Hawksworth was injured playing for Stanley Rangers RLFC against Batley Boys on 9 July and died in hospital later.

His funeral took place at Holy Trinity Church in Rothwell, West Yorkshire.

Evan's family said at the time of his death it had been a "tragic freak accident" and no-one was to blame.

A crowdfunding page to support the family set up by Stanley Rangers RLFC and the RFL Benevolent Fund has raised more than £25,000.