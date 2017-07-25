Celebrating 50 years of Leeds West Indian Carnival

Image caption The carnival is celebrating its 50th anniversary in August

The "oldest carnival in Europe" is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The West Indian Carnival in Leeds, which was launched in 1967, will be held in Potternewton Park over the August bank holiday weekend.

An exhibition recording its heritage, political and cultural legacy is planned for the city's Tetley gallery.

The event, which attracts more than 100,000 revellers, will culminate in a parade through Chapeltown and Harehills.

There will be a 50-strong carnival choir to mark the anniversary and a week of new plays commemorating the carnival at the West Yorkshire Playhouse.

Image copyright Keith Pattison Image caption Organisers describe the event as featuring "jaw-dropping costumes, infectious tropical rhythms, mouth watering food, Caribbean Culture and entertainment for everyone"

Image copyright Guy Farrar Image caption The event was founded by Arthur France in 1967

The carnival has grown from humble beginnings to be one of the fixtures in the city's calendar.

Talking about the inspiration for the celebrations, founder Arthur France, said: "We needed something to bring us together and where you don't need an invite, so you just come."

Mr France said in the early days the idea was mocked but quickly gained a foothold before going from strength to strength.