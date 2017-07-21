Leeds & West Yorkshire

Bid to find Shipley drug smuggler's missing millions

Waheed Khalil Image copyright Crimestoppers
Image caption Waheed Khalil admitted conspiring to illegally import heroin in 2014

Attempts are being made to retrieve more than £6m from a man jailed for his part in a £49m heroin smuggling plot.

Waheed Khalil, of Selborne Terrace, Shipley, was jailed for 18-and-a-half years after admitting conspiracy to illegally import the drug in 2014.

A judge at Leeds Crown Court decided he had made £6,181,250 from his criminal activities. He only had £7,540 to pay back at the time

An appeal has been made to get back the outstanding £6,173,710.

More stories from around Yorkshire

Crimestoppers wants to hear from anyone who knows of any new assets Khalil may have.

Khalil was one of three men jailed over a plot to smuggle 245kg of heroin into the UK hidden in a consignment of towels.

New assets

A National Crime Agency investigation found Khalil, his brother Yasser Khalil and Stuart Maich conspired to import the Class A drug from Pakistan using a legitimate company set up as a front for drug trafficking.

In 2012, Border Force officers at the Port of Felixstowe searched a sea freight container from Port Qasim.

It contained 592 cartons of towels, 124 of which had been modified to hide 2kgs of heroin inside.

A spokesman for Crimestoppers said: "If anyone knows of any new assets that Waheed may have please get in contact with us, either anonymously online or by phone."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites