Huddersfield child sex abuse inquiry sees 16 further arrests

West Yorkshire Police said the arrests were made as part of ongoing investigations into child sex abuse

Police investigating allegations of historical child sex abuse in the Huddersfield area have made 16 further arrests.

The alleged offences took place between 2004 and 2011 and involved girls aged between 11 and 17.

All those arrested have been bailed pending further inquires, West Yorkshire Police said.

Twenty-seven men and two women were previously charged as part of the investigation.

They are due to stand trial for offences including rape, trafficking, and child neglect.

The force said the latest arrests were made this week in Huddersfield and Bradford during a three-day police operation.

Ch Insp Ian Mottershaw, who is leading the investigation, said: "This ongoing investigation forms part of West Yorkshire Police's commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children."

"These are abhorrent crimes that affect the most vulnerable in our society," he said.

The force is urging anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to contact them.