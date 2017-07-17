Man arrested after woman dies in Wakefield crash

A man has been arrested after a woman died following a crash near Wakefield.

The pedestrian, in her 30s, was hit by a grey Audi A5 car on Healey Road in Ossett at about 21:50 BST on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.

She was taken to hospital but later died. The force is yet to release her identity.

The driver, a 45-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit and causing death by dangerous driving.

Police have appealed for any witnesses, in particular anyone who saw the vehicle in the area before the crash, to come forward.