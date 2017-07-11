Under-14s Stanley Rangers RLFC injured player dies
A boy from Wakefield has died after a suffering a head injury in an under-14s rugby league match.
Stanley Rangers RLFC said Evan Hawksworth was injured during a game on Sunday against Batley Boys.
The club said: "It is with the deepest regret that Stanley Rangers announce the tragic passing of their under-14s player Evan Hawksworth.
Evan's father, Gary Hawksworth, said: "Evan passed away playing the game he loved".
Under-14s team coach, Steve Abrahams, informed Evan's team-mates and described him as "our great friend, team-mate and all-round good guy."
'No-one to blame'
Mr Hawksworth said: "He was never without a rugby ball in his hands.
"This was a tragic freak accident and no-one is to blame."
The club, with the RFL Benevolent Fund, has set up a crowdfunding page to support the family.
It said it would continue fundraising whilst celebrating Evan's life.
Events will take place at Stanley Rangers' ground on Friday.
A message on Evan's Facebook page said: "It is with sincere regret that today Evan Hawksworth has had his life support machine turned off.
"Words simply cannot portray the injustice of the loss of a charismatic, heart of a lion - tackle anything, be involved with everything, award winning young man".
Castleford Tigers posted on Facebook: "All our thoughts tonight are with Stanley Rangers U14s. We are saddened to let you know that Evan Hawksworth passed away today after sustaining an injury on Sunday. It was a freak injury playing the game he loved."