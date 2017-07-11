Under-14s Stanley Rangers RLFC injured player dies

Image copyright Geograph/mike kirby Image caption Evan Hawksworth was injured during the Stanley Rangers under-14s match against Batley Boys on Sunday, and died in hospital on Tuesday

A boy from Wakefield has died after a suffering a head injury in an under-14s rugby league match.

Stanley Rangers RLFC said Evan Hawksworth was injured during a game on Sunday against Batley Boys.

The club said: "It is with the deepest regret that Stanley Rangers announce the tragic passing of their under-14s player Evan Hawksworth.

Evan's father, Gary Hawksworth, said: "Evan passed away playing the game he loved".

Under-14s team coach, Steve Abrahams, informed Evan's team-mates and described him as "our great friend, team-mate and all-round good guy."

'No-one to blame'

Mr Hawksworth said: "He was never without a rugby ball in his hands.

"This was a tragic freak accident and no-one is to blame."

The club, with the RFL Benevolent Fund, has set up a crowdfunding page to support the family.

It said it would continue fundraising whilst celebrating Evan's life.

Events will take place at Stanley Rangers' ground on Friday.

A message on Evan's Facebook page said: "It is with sincere regret that today Evan Hawksworth has had his life support machine turned off.

"Words simply cannot portray the injustice of the loss of a charismatic, heart of a lion - tackle anything, be involved with everything, award winning young man".

Castleford Tigers posted on Facebook: "All our thoughts tonight are with Stanley Rangers U14s. We are saddened to let you know that Evan Hawksworth passed away today after sustaining an injury on Sunday. It was a freak injury playing the game he loved."