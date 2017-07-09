Plans for Leeds United mural on Elland Road underpass

Image copyright LUST Image caption An artist's impression of how any new mural could look

A fundraising campaign is under way to paint a Leeds United mural on the approach to their Elland Road ground.

The Leeds United Supporters' Trust (LUST) is trying to raise £3,800 to paint a wall design on the M621 underpass on Lowfields Road.

It is also on the hunt for interested artists to submit a design to be considered for the wall.

Group chairman Dave Carrington said: "Thousands of supporters pass through here to the game and would see it."

He added he personally would like any mural to celebrate the 1992 title-winning team led by Howard Wilkinson or illustrate the "commitment of Leeds fans".

Leeds United recently bought back the ground 13 years after debts forced its sale.

According to Mr Carrington, the hope is the winning design would "brighten up" the area and give it more of a club identity.

LUST has gained permission from the Highways Agency and Leeds City Council to paint a design.

After a design is chosen, the area will be cleaned in August and it is hoped the mural will be finished in time for the first home game that month.