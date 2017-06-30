Stormzy and other celebrities tweet bullied school boy
A host of celebrities, including British grime and hip hop artist Stormzy, have sent birthday greetings to a young boy who is being bullied.
Chris Hope-Smith, from Leeds, posted on Twitter asking if people could send positive messages to his son, Ollie.
He wrote: "The bully keeps saying to him that everything O has, he has bigger/better/more often.
"I would love someone to tell him he does mean something and bullying is not ok, ever."
Ollie will celebrate his ninth birthday on 5 July.
Responding to the appeal, Stormzy wrote: "Happy birthday Ollie! You're a lil legend. ❤️⭐️🎉Don't watch the bullies they always end up being the biggest wastemen later in life."
Others included TV presenter Jake Humphrey, who recorded a video where he told Ollie to "ignore the haters", adding "we've all been there".
Broadcaster Sara Cox also posted a video message to Ollie.
Other famous names who sent well-wishes to the schoolboy included:
- Australian film star Russell Crowe
- Strictly Come Dancing champ Ore Oduba
- Comedian Jason Manford
- Astronaut Tim Peake
- US actor Wil Wheaton
- BBC Newsround presenter Ricky Boleto
- Actress and comedian Dawn French
- The England football team
- Simpsons character designer Eric Keyes
Many offered to send Ollie gifts or free tickets for events.
As well as celebrities, the appeal also attracted a lot of interest from the general public, who all offered messages of support.
Responding to the posts, Mr Hope-Smith said: "I am completely overwhelmed by everyone's kind thoughts.
"You do not know what this means to me and will to Ollie when we show him."