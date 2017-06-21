Life ban for Bradford teacher who had sex with pupil

Image copyright Geograph / Alexander P Kapp Image caption Amena Nazam-Khan left Tong High School in Bradford last year

A Bradford secondary school teacher who had sex with a pupil has been banned from the profession for life.

Amena Nazam-Khan admitted at a disciplinary hearing to engaging in sexual intercourse with the Tong High School student and to sending him explicit pictures.

Ms Nazam-Khan, 35, was found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.

A second teacher at the school was criticised by the panel for delaying reporting the matter to management.

More on this and other Bradford stories

The National College for Teaching and Leadership professional conduct panel heard that Sharanjit Kaur was told about the relationship by the student in November 2015, but waited for a month before telling the school's senior staff.

In her written evidence to the panel, Ms Kaur said:" I admit that I should have reported the student's call to me immediately. I accept that I didn't act promptly and that was wrong."

No sanctions were applied against Ms Kaur.

The panel heard that the relationship took place between January and October 2015.

'Never discuss our relationship '

Ms Nazam-Khan invited the pupil, who turned 18 in spring 2105, to her home and took him to hotel rooms. She communicated with him via social media, including sending explicit pictures of herself.

When the school began to investigate, she told the student to delete all the messages and "never discuss our relationship [with] anyone".

The panel said it did "not consider that Mrs Nazam-Khan has shown any remorse for her actions and the impact upon the pupil; her remorse is largely for the impact upon her family and herself".

Both teachers left the school in March 2016.

Neither teacher attended the hearing. Ms Nazam-Khan can appeal against her ban in the High Court.