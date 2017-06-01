Man arrested over murder of woman in Pontefract
- 1 June 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Pontefract.
A woman, thought to be aged in her 80s, was found dead at a property in Park Lane, at about 22:30 BST on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Officers were called by ambulance staff. A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.
A man, 54, has been detained and is in custody as inquiries are being made, said the force.