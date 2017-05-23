Stanks sex attacker jailed for 12 years

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Jamie Sharlotte was convicted of sexual assault and assault by penetration after a trial at Leeds Crown Court

A "predatory" sex attacker who assaulted two women has been jailed for 12 years.

Jamie Sharlotte, 25, attacked one woman after she got off a bus in Cross Gates, Leeds, in April 2016.

He struck again in October, attacking a woman in York Road, Seacroft, in the early hours of the morning.

Sharlotte, of Victoria Court, Stanks, was convicted of sexual assault and assault by penetration after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Det Insp Richard Holmes, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Sharlotte targeted the victims and put them through terrifying experiences which left them understandably traumatised.

"He had no previous connections to the victims and sexually attacked them in the street in two separate incidents six months apart, which shows he is an offender with a predatory sexual nature.

"We believe he is clearly someone who would have continued to offend in the same way had he not been caught."