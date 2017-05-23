Man jailed for holding doctor hostage in prescription row

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Ray Thompson pleaded guilty to false imprisonment at Bradford Crown Court

A patient who took a doctor hostage in a row over a prescription has been jailed for three years.

Bradford Crown Court heard how 48-year-old arthritis sufferer Ray Thompson barged into Dr Usman Hanif's room at the Shipley Health Centre and demanded his prescription for painkillers.

He then locked the door and barricaded it with an examination couch until he got his medicine.

Thompson of Dirkhill Road, Bradford, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment.

Prosecutor Laura McBride told the court the incident, which took place in February, started when Thompson entered the office as Dr Hanif was talking to another patient on the phone.

Ms McBride said Thompson disconnected the call and said he would "deal with" the doctor if he didn't get his painkillers.

The doctor asked a nurse to call the police.

The court heard that during the 15-minute ordeal Thompson made racist remarks towards the GP and threatened to physically hurt him if he did not get the prescription.

After the GP printed out the prescription Thompson pulled the furniture away from the door and went to a nearby pharmacy, where he placed chairs by the entrance while he went behind the counter to get the painkillers.

He was arrested by police about an hour later.

In a victim impact statement Dr Hanif said he had not experienced anything on that scale before and he described Thompson as being aggressive, abusive and extremely violent in his nature.