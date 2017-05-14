Leeds Bradford Airport evacuated in security scare
Leeds Bradford Airport was shut and staff and passengers evacuated when a suspicious package was found on Saturday evening.
West Yorkshire Police said officers had been called at 20:09 BST and placed a cordon around the scene.
A bomb disposal team also attended and the package was destroyed in a "controlled explosion".
Some flights due to land at the airport were diverted before it reopened at about midnight.
West Yorkshire Police said: "Following established procedures to protect passenger and public safety, a cordon was put in place as a precaution.
"The airport was closed for a short time whilst the matter was being investigated.
"Officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended and the item was subject to a controlled explosion.
'Not malicious'
"The incident is not believed to be malicious or terror-related at this time. Enquiries are ongoing."
Exactly four hours after police were called, a Ryanair flight from Malaga landed at Leeds Bradford.
However, during the closure Liverpool and East Midlands airports had accepted flights bound for West Yorkshire.
In a statement issued shortly after 00:30 on Sunday, Leeds Bradford bosses said: "We have now re-opened the terminal and operations have re-started.
"If you have any flight queries, please contact your airline directly."