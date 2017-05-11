Bradford West: Ex-Respect Party leader Salma Yaqoob to stand

Former Respect Party leader Salma Yaqoob has announced she is standing in Bradford West as a candidate in the upcoming general election.

Ms Yaqoob will stand as an independent candidate in the constituency currently held by Labour.

She quit Respect in September 2012 blaming a "breakdown in trust" at a senior level with others in her party.

Bradford West was held by the Respect MP George Galloway until May 2015 when he was beaten by Labour's Naz Shah.

Ms Yaqoob stood in the 2010 General Election, where she came second in the Birmingham constituency of Hall Green. She stood down as a local councillor in 2011 after five years, citing health reasons.

Other candidates standing in Bradford West are:

George Peter Beaumont Grant - Conservative

Alun Owen Griffiths - Liberal Democrat

Celia Ruth Hickson - The Green Party

Muhammad Hijazi - Independent

Derrick John Hodgson - UKIP

Khadmin Hussain - Independent