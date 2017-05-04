Fourteen in court over Leeds Halloween bikers' 'ride-out'
Fourteen people have appeared in court after a bikers' Halloween "ride-out" that caused traffic chaos in Leeds.
About 50 bikers rode through the streets on 31 October, bringing a major route through the city to a standstill and going into pedestrian areas.
Thirteen men and one woman, from Leeds, appeared before Leeds Magistrates charged with causing a public nuisance.
All the defendants were bailed to appear before Leeds Crown Court on 1 June.
Live updates and more stories from Yorkshire
One of the men is also charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance, and another with perverting the course of justice.
The police investigation came after motorbikes and quad bikes congregated in Kirkstall Road before they were ridden together through the city.
The defendants:
Omar Ahmed, 24, of Stonegate View, Meanwood
David Armitage, 26, of Brookfield Road, Headingley
Jamie Ayres, 26, of Lupton Avenue, Burmantofts
Hernani Banza, 27, of Shafton View, Holbeck
Ashley Benson, 25, of Whingate Road, Armley
Michael Clough, 27, of Torre View, Burmantofts
Ben Colley, 26, of Butterbowl Road, Farnley
Dean Fawcett, 28, of Intake View, Middleton
Nicholas Flaherty, 29, of Prospect Street, Farsley
Joshua Hawley, 22, of Mead Grove, Colton
Dylan Lockwood, 23, of Torre Grove, Burmantofts
Adam Nicholson, 26, of Henley Terrace, Bramley
Anton Rojas, 26, of Skelton Avenue, Burmantofts
Rachel Taylor, 29, of Nowell Lane, Harehills
Ben Colley has also been charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance
Nicholas Flaherty has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.