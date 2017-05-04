Leonard Farrar murder: Appeal after 2002 Leeds killing

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Leonard Farrar was found stabbed to death at the house on Cardinal Road in Beeston in 2002

Police investigating the murder of a retired merchant navy captain are making a fresh appeal for information 15 years on.

Leonard Farrar, 71, was found stabbed to death at his home on Cardinal Road in Beeston, Leeds, on 4 May 2002.

A number of appeals have been made by West Yorkshire Police but the killer has never been found.

Detectives have said they are "absolutely convinced" there is a crucial piece of information out there.

Det Ch Insp Jim Dunkerley said: "His family are understandably still as keen as ever to see his killer caught and justice done.

"I would ask anyone who does have information that could assist us to search their consciences and tell us what they know, either directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

"We have repeatedly shown that, even after many years have passed, we can still progress investigations to a successful conclusion and get justice for families and we are determined to continue doing all we can to achieve that for Leonard Farrar's family."