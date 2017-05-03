Fresh plea to trace mother in Wakefield baby bones case

Image copyright Google Image caption The bones were found near Welbeck Lane close to the Aire and Calder Navigation in May 2016.

A plea has been made to trace the mother of a baby whose remains were found in a plastic bag at a nature reserve a year ago.

Police now have a DNA profile for the mother of the girl whose bones were discovered by a member of the public at Washlands nature reserve in Wakefield.

Forensic analysis of the remains suggest they had been left in the area some time before October 2015.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive, police said.

The bones were found in a blue plastic bag wrapped in a pair of dark leggings or trousers, which had a drawstring at the waist and were from Matalan, police said.

They were discovered just off a towpath leading from Welbeck Lane on 3 May last year.

West Yorkshire Police said it was believed the baby was born at full term.

Det Ch Insp Nicola Bryar, from the homicide and major inquiry team, said the DNA profile of the mother meant several people had been ruled out of the inquiry.

She said: "Twelve months on we continue to appeal for the mother of this baby to come forward.

"While she may not require medical assistance, she will have suffered deep trauma and may very well be in need of some counselling and professional emotional support."