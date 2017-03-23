'Burglar' found dead in Queensbury chemist roof space

Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was discovered by a member of staff at the pharmacy on Thursday

A suspected burglar has died after getting trapped in the roof space of a chemist shop, West Yorkshire Police said.

The man's body was discovered by staff at Rowlands Pharmacy in Queensbury, near Bradford, earlier.

It is thought the man removed roof tiles to get into the building and was asphyxiated when his clothing became caught.

The force said it appeared the man had been there for several weeks.

No details about the man's identity have yet been released.