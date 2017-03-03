Castleford Tigers CEO Steve Gill 'viciously assaulted'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Steve Gill has been associated with the club for more than 50 years

Castleford Tigers rugby club chief executive Steve Gill was "viciously" assaulted during a town-centre attack, the club has said.

The Betfred Super League leaders said the attack happened in Bridge Street, Castleford, early on Friday.

A statement from the club thanked emergency services, who it said were called to the scene and responded quickly.

The Tigers wished Mr Gill, who is now recovering at home, a speedy recovery.

His association with his home-town club began more than 50 years ago when he operated the scoreboard.

He held the role of assistant coach before becoming head of youth in 2008 and four years ago took over from Steve Ferres as chief executive.

He has overseen a rise in fortunes of the Tigers, who gained a 66-10 win over Leeds on Thursday to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.