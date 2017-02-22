Shipley mum wins £14.5m on the EuroMillions lottery

Image copyright PA Image caption Bev Doran said the win would take a while to "sink in"

A lottery winner said she "leapt" out of bed when she was told she had won £14.5m.

Bev Doran, 37, of Shipley, West Yorkshire, was in bed when she received an email urging her to check her lottery account.

Ms Doran said the fact she had won 17 February's EuroMillions jackpot had taken a while to "sink in".

The mother-of-four had already won £50 on a draw earlier in the week and said her mother thought it might be a scam.

"I was still waking up when I logged into my account," she said.

"I could see the jackpot amount but could not work out what I had won."

She said eventually she realised there was just one UK winner and that it was her.

"It was taking a very long time to sink in. I jumped out of bed and burst into my eldest son's bedroom.

"He was asleep but I was shouting 'I've won the Euros. I'm a millionaire.'

"All he came back with was 'what you on about?'"

Ms Doran, who lives in a council-owned property, said buying a family home would be a priority.

She said; "I come from a council estate in a three-bedroom house with five of us, so it's pretty cramped.

"So for them to have their own rooms will be nice, but I am not moving far."