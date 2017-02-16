Leeds insurance firm investigates homeless soaking

Image copyright Facebook / James Image caption The incident was posted on Facebook by a Leeds student

An insurance firm is investigating allegations that homeless people were deliberately soaked with water outside one of their buildings.

A Facebook post claimed that a worker at a Direct Line office on Leeds' Headrow poured water on the pavement, wetting three men sleeping nearby.

The poster told the BBC that the "water appeared to have been poured downhill with the intention of waking the men".

Direct Line said it had apologised to the men.

In a statement, the company said: ''We are aware of an incident outside one of our buildings in Leeds and are currently investigating this.

"Meanwhile, we have spoken to the individuals concerned and have apologised for any distress caused whilst we gain some clarity on the events that took place.

"However, our primary concern is for their wellbeing and we have replaced the possessions that may have got wet, and provided them with additional warm clothing and food.''

James, a Leeds student who posted details on Facebook, said he was "shocked" by the "inhuman" action.

"My general thoughts was that it lacked common sense and humanity," he said

"It wouldn't have taken a lot to throw the water elsewhere."

He added he was "glad Direct Line have responded in such a way", describing it as "really positive".