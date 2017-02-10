St James's Hospital patient was asked to sleep in shower room
10 February 2017 Last updated at 20:22 GMT
An asthma patient was reduced to tears after being asked to sleep in a hospital shower room due to pressures on bed space.
Lyn Dexter was taken to St James's University Hospital in Leeds after falling seriously ill on Sunday.
The 68-year-old was asked on Wednesday by a ward sister if her bed could be wheeled into a shower room to free up space on the ward.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said it was "very sorry this happened".