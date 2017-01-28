Further arrest over Leeds United player's brother shooting

Image copyright Wilks family Image caption Raheem Wilks, brother of Leeds United under-23 player Mallik Wilks, died in hospital after being shot

Two further people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a footballer's brother who was shot outside a barber's shop.

Raheem Wilks, brother of Leeds United under-23 player Mallik Wilks, was shot shortly before 13:20 GMT on Thursday in the Harehills area of Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said a 21-year-old man and a woman, 20, were in custody.

A 49-year-old man arrested on Friday also remains in custody, officers said.

Mr Wilks was found seriously injured outside Too Sharps on Gathorne Terrace. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died later on Thursday evening.

Police said on Friday it was believed to have been "a targeted attack" on Mr Wilks.

Image caption The teenager was shot at Too Sharps in Gathorne Terrace in the Harehills area of the city

Det Ch Insp Stuart Spencer said the force was continuing to maintain an increased presence in the area to reassure residents.

He added: "I believe the answer to what happened lies in the local community and I am appealing directly to anyone with any information to come forward."

Forensic teams remain at the site of the shooting.