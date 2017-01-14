HGV crash spills 12,000 litres of paint on M606 motorway

Media caption Crash spills paint over M606 motorway

About 12,000 litres of paint have been spilt over a motorway following an HGV crash.

The white paint has pooled across the M606 southbound in Bradford after 12 containers fell off the lorry.

The motorway is shut from Staygate to the Euroway industrial estate while a clean-up operation gets under way.

West Yorkshire Police said it was trying to establish what caused the crash. Highways England said the road needed to be resurfaced.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The white paint has pooled across the carriageway after 12 containers fell off the lorry

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The paint was said to be is hazardous and motorists are advised to find alternative routes

Nigel Fawcett-Jones, from the force, said: "One of the challenges is that it's hazardous to the environment and they can't just flush it down the drain.

"So they are trying their best to find a method to get it off the carriageway and dispose of it in a safe and appropriate manner."

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area.