M62 police shooting: Firearm charges for man

Image copyright PA Image caption Yassar Yaqub was in the front seat of a white Audi stopped by police

A man has been charged in connection with a police operation on the M62 in which an officer shot a man dead.

Moshin Amin, 30, from Broomer Street, Dewsbury, has been charged with firearms offences related to a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Yassar Yaqub, 28, from Huddersfield, was shot when police stopped a car near junction 24 of the M62 on Monday.

Mr Amin has been detained in custody and will appear before Leeds magistrates on Friday morning.

He was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause of fear of violence, possession of a sound moderator and possession of ammunition, said West Yorkshire Police.

Mr Yaqub was in the front seat of a white Audi stopped by police. The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has said a gun was found in the car.

Earlier, the IPCC said post-mortem tests showed Mr Yaqub died of gunshot wounds

Five men were arrested in total during the police operation in West Yorkshire on Monday.

Two other men aged 37 and 26 have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The police operation is being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).