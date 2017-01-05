Young boy killed in Wakefield driveway accident

Image caption The incident happened at about 14:15 GMT on Wednesday

A young boy has been run over and killed on the driveway of a house in Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Police said the "tragic incident" happened outside the property in Lingwell Nook Lane, Lofthouse at about 14:15 GMT on Wednesday.

A force spokesperson said an investigation was under way. The boy's age has not been revealed.

Neighbours described hearing the emergency services and air ambulance arrive and spoke of their shock.

Image caption West Yorkshire Police said an investigation into what happened was ongoing

Image copyright Nick Westwell Image caption The air ambulance was called to the incident

Ian Fryer said: "I heard the helicopter landing at about 2pm and then the next minute loads of police arriving, ambulances and I just stood out in the street for a little while with the neighbours looking at what had happened."

Ian Whitworth told BBC Radio Leeds: "I'm completely devastated, completely shocked.

"It's a small road and although we don't know each other intimately we know each other well enough to say 'hi'.

"I can't imagine how awful it must be and I feel terrible for the family."