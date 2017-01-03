Man dies in police M62 shooting in Huddersfield

Image copyright Devon Johnson/@Devyhope Image caption West Yorkshire Police said a police firearm was discharged during the operation

A man has died during a "pre-planned" police operation near a motorway.

West Yorkshire Police said a police firearm was discharged during the operation at about 18:00 GMT near the M62 in Huddersfield.

The slip roads east and west bound at junction 24 of the M62 remain closed.

The force said the case has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission. No further details about the man or incident have been released by police.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "During a pre-planned policing operation near to the M62 in Huddersfield a police firearm was discharged and a man has died.

"An immediate referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission who are in attendance in West Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police are fully cooperating with their investigation."