Snow White pantomime cancelled after celebrity pay claims

Image caption The production featured soap actors, Geordie Shore star Scotty T and a digital projection of comedian Ken Dodd

A pantomime production of Snow White has been cancelled three days before it was due to end after claims its celebrity actors had not been paid.

The show, in Leeds, started on 8 December and featured comedian Jimmy Cricket, actors Louis Emerick and Tupele Dorgu and reality star Scotty T.

Emerick, best-known for his role in Brookside, said the cast had only been paid "a small percentage" of owed fees.

Organisers Liberty Events Ltd said the move was due to "industrial issues".

A statement said "applications for full refunds" for those with tickets for the remaining performances should be made to the White Rose Theatre box office.

Scotty T, who stars in reality TV series Geordie Shore, left the production before Christmas after claiming he had received only 10% of his fee.

Posting on Twitter, he said he had also loaned the production more than £7,000 "to cover accommodation and flooring for the venue".

Image caption Brookside actor Louis Emerick said he had received about 20% of his fee

The production also featured the puppets Zippy & George from the TV show Rainbow and a digital projection of comedian Ken Dodd.

A marquee was built on land next to the The Tetley arts centre in central Leeds to house the production.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Emerick said the cast was prepared to complete the final six shows.

He said: "We turned up today with the intention of working and found out it had been cancelled, the place had started to be gutted out.

"We've carried on working in good faith with promises the money would come forward, but that never happened."

Liberty Events Ltd said it was with "deepest regret" the remaining shows had been cancelled and offered "sincere apologies to patrons".