Berlin attack: Crowdfunders donate to driver's family

Image copyright AP Image caption Lukasz Urban, pictured on CCTV, was found dead in the lorry's passenger seat with gunshot and stab wounds

A campaign to raise money for the family of a lorry driver murdered in an attack on a Berlin Christmas market has gained more than £50,000 in donations.

The online crowdfunding push was started by "fellow trucker" Dave Duncan from Otley, West Yorkshire, with 3,700 people offering money.

Twelve people died when a lorry drove through Breitscheidplatz market on Monday, leaving at least 48 injured.

Lukasz Urban was found dead in the passenger seat with gunshot wounds.

Investigators quoted by German media say there is evidence that, despite being stabbed, the 37-year-old Polish national wrestled the driver for the steering wheel.

'Unbelievable generosity'

Police continue to hunt for the person behind the attack, with the main suspect urged to surrender by his family.

Writing on a GoFundMe page, Mr Duncan wrote: "Although I did not know Lukasz, the story of his untimely departure shocked and disgusted me, and I cannot comprehend how his family feel at this awful time.

"As a fellow trucker, I decided to reach out to the trucking community and beyond to help in some small way."

Image copyright AP Image caption Twelve people died when the lorry was driven through Breitscheidplatz market

After the appeal hit the £50,000 mark, he posted: "Unbelievable generosity for a brave hero."

It is not yet clear if Mr Urban's family is aware of the fundraising campaign.