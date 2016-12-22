Leeds breast cancer poster attracts supportive graffiti

Image copyright Claire Gillespie Image caption The poster has had scores of supportive messages

A breast cancer charity poster in a railway station toilet has attracted dozens of graffiti messages of support.

The poster in a women's toilet in Leeds railway station features cancer survivor Michelle Qualtrough.

Mrs Qualtrough, from Surrey, said: "If we can all support each other it's a wonderful thing."

Network Rail said the poster, which was put up five years ago, will stay where it is after so many "heart-warming" messages were added.

For more on this story and others around West Yorkshire

Anonymous messages scribbled on the poster include:

"Stay strong ladies and remember to talk to your loved ones you will get through it x"

"I love this! For women everywhere"

"I lost my mum and sis - do check!!"

"Big love! x"

Deborah Ward of Network Rail said: "We simply couldn't replace such powerful and heart-warming messages on a subject which affects so many women so we have kept the poster in place and have no plans to change it any time soon."

Photographs of the the poster, which advises women to check themselves for signs of cancer, have been shared on Twitter and Instagram.

Image copyright Kirsty Scott/Twitter Image caption Pictures of the poster have been shared on social media

Mrs Qualtrough said she was "shocked and surprised" the poster was still up as she believed the campaign had only been planned to last 12 months.

She said: "I feel very privileged people have taken time to do that, it is a good way of passing the message on."

Mrs Qualtrough was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 49 and had a total mastectomy in 2004.

Since learning of her cancer she has run two London marathons and 14 half marathons for Cancer Research UK although she had "never run a mile before I was ill".

Mrs Qualtrough, who has family in Leeds, said being a breast cancer survivor had made her more positive.

She said: "You've had cancer and you got over it, what's so scary now?"