Exploding E-cig battery caught on Leeds Trinity CCTV

CCTV footage of the moment a man suffered minor injuries when an e-cigarette battery exploded in his pocket has been released by fire chiefs.

The clip, just released by West Yorkshire Fire Service, was captured on camera in the Leeds' Trinity branch of Boots in September.

Fire investigator Jamie Lister said the footage highlighted the dangers of storing batteries alongside metal objects, saying: "This is not the first time we have seen injuries caused by a lithium-ion battery exploding whilst being carried in someone's pocket.

"There does not need to be a fault with the battery, the problem is the incorrect storage of the batteries."