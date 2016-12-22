Cyclist's level crossing near-miss caught on CCTV
22 December 2016 Last updated at 00:12 GMT
Footage of a cyclist who came within inches of being hit by a train has been released as a railway safety warning.
The incident, which took place at Ducketts crossing near Pudsey, Leeds, saw a cyclist ignoring warning lights and narrowly avoiding a passing train.
Over the past year and a half, 18 similar incidents have been recorded at the same crossing.
Network Rail said ignoring railway safety procedures can have "life-changing consequences".