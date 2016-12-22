Train near-miss
Media playback is unsupported on your device

Cyclist's level crossing near-miss caught on CCTV

22 December 2016 Last updated at 00:12 GMT

Footage of a cyclist who came within inches of being hit by a train has been released as a railway safety warning.

The incident, which took place at Ducketts crossing near Pudsey, Leeds, saw a cyclist ignoring warning lights and narrowly avoiding a passing train.

Over the past year and a half, 18 similar incidents have been recorded at the same crossing.

Network Rail said ignoring railway safety procedures can have "life-changing consequences".

Related Topics