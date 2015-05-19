Two men have been charged with child sex abuse dating back more than 50 years at a children's home in Leeds.

Police said the offences related to incidents at Whinmoor Children's Home in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

A 76-year-old from Leeds has been charged with 17 counts of indecent assault and four other sex offences.

An 82-year-old from North Yorkshire has been charged with two counts of indecent assault and one other sexual offence.

Both are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 12 June.

Police said the men were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into abuse at children's homes in Leeds.

Eleven other men have been arrested as part of the inquiry and released on bail.