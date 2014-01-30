Image copyright Phil Champion via Geograph Image caption The venue, which played host to acts such as The Beatles, has been derelict since 2000

Plans to turn Bradford's former Odeon Cinema into a swimming pool are one of three bids put forward for its redevelopment.

The council, which owns the building, had invited people to submit "commercially-viable" ideas to save the 1930s cinema and concert hall.

The two other options put forward are plans to redevelop it as a music venue.

Efforts have been under way to save the building which played host to acts such as The Beatles, since it shut in 2000.

The venue was bought by regional development agency Yorkshire Forward in 2003, which later entered into a development agreement with Langtree Artisan.

Derelict site

That agreement, which would have seen the demolition of the building, was scrapped last September after the Homes and Communities Agency took over the site following the abolition of Yorkshire Forward.

Earlier this year the building was bought by Bradford Council for £1 with the authority stating it wanted to find a sustainable future for the Odeon.

Bradford One has put forward a bid to turn the derelict site into a concert setting with a capacity of up to 2,000 people.

Another bid by Bradford Live has also called for the building to become a music venue.

The third bid put forward by Bradford Reflections would see the venue turned into a swimming pool.

Council leader David Green said the submissions would now be evaluated.