Jimmy Savile funds researcher at Leeds hospital

Image caption Jimmy Savile inspects the PET-CT scanners, which allow doctors to see tumours more easily

Entertainer Jimmy Savile has donated £50,000 for a new radiology research position at St James's Hospital in his hometown of Leeds.

The post will be known as the "Savile Fellow" and is being taken up by Dr Robin Prestwich.

He will lead research into new radiology techniques at the hospital's oncology department.

It follows St James's recent purchase of two scanners that allow doctors to accurately detect and monitor tumours.

Andy Scarsbrook, consultant radiologist at St James's, said the hospital had the resources to use the PET-CT scanners for clinical purposes, but "where we struggle is having the time to involve researchers in driving innovation".

Jimmy Savile described the scanners - worth £2.5m - as "wonderful machines" that "do all sorts of amazing things".

"They phoned me up and said they needed £50,000 [for a researcher]... so I said all right then, have the 50 grand, it's better than just switching [the scanners] on and off," he said.