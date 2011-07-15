Inquest into Segway tycoon Jimi Heselden's death

Image caption Mr Heselden suffered multiple injuries in the fall, the inquest heard

An inquest hearing is set to take place for a millionaire who died after falling while riding a Segway scooter made by his own company.

Jimi Heselden, 62, died in September. His body was found in the River Wharfe, W Yorkshire, with his scooter nearby.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination concluded that Mr Heselden suffered "multiple blunt force injuries of the chest and spine consistent with a fall whilst riding a gyrobike".

Mr Heselden made his fortune when his Leeds-based firm, Hesco Bastion, developed the "blast wall" basket, which protects soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, as a replacement for traditional sandbags.

Last year he led a British takeover of the US-based Segway company, which makes and distributes the distinctive two-wheeled, self-balancing scooters.

A former miner, Mr Heselden left school when he was 15 and was reported to have been worth £166m.

But he gave millions of pounds away to charities associated with Leeds and the armed forces. The Leeds Community Foundation said he had donated £23m to causes in Leeds since 2008.

Mr Heselden was also closely linked to the Help For Heroes charity, which helps injured military personnel.