Inquest into Segway tycoon Jimi Heselden's death

Jimi Heselden
Image caption Mr Heselden suffered multiple injuries in the fall, the inquest heard

An inquest hearing is set to take place for a millionaire who died after falling while riding a Segway scooter made by his own company.

Jimi Heselden, 62, died in September. His body was found in the River Wharfe, W Yorkshire, with his scooter nearby.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination concluded that Mr Heselden suffered "multiple blunt force injuries of the chest and spine consistent with a fall whilst riding a gyrobike".

Mr Heselden made his fortune when his Leeds-based firm, Hesco Bastion, developed the "blast wall" basket, which protects soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, as a replacement for traditional sandbags.

Last year he led a British takeover of the US-based Segway company, which makes and distributes the distinctive two-wheeled, self-balancing scooters.

A former miner, Mr Heselden left school when he was 15 and was reported to have been worth £166m.

But he gave millions of pounds away to charities associated with Leeds and the armed forces. The Leeds Community Foundation said he had donated £23m to causes in Leeds since 2008.

Mr Heselden was also closely linked to the Help For Heroes charity, which helps injured military personnel.

