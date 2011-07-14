Faith healer scam targeting Asian families in Leeds

Detectives are warning people that men posing as faith healers have been targeting Asian families in Leeds.

Two men claiming to be collecting for charity went to a house on Grange Avenue in Chapeltown on Friday.

West Yorkshire Police said the pair went on to claim the householder was ill and that black magic was affecting his home.

They spoke to the family about how they could help lift the black magic and then demanded £501 for the service.

'Targeted way'

Police said the man handed over £150 and was told by the men they would return as the black magic would not be fully lifted until the balance of the money was paid.

A similar incident also took place nearby on the same day.

Both men are described as being in their mid to late 30s, with full beards and were smartly dressed and wearing black turbans.

They spoke in Punjabi and had a good knowledge of Islamic teachings.

Insp Matthew Davison, who leads the Chapel Allerton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "The tactics employed by these men are concerning given the targeted way they appear to approaching local Asian families and the pressure they are placing on them."