Driver dies after hitting wall in Bradford
- 13 July 2011
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
A 39-year-old Bradford man has died in hospital after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in West Yorkshire.
Police said the crash happened on Ingleby Road at about 2010 BST on Tuesday.
The man was driving a white Rover 200 when it mounted the pavement and hit a wall at slow speed.
West Yorkshire Police said he may have become ill while driving, and have made an appeal for witnesses to the incident.