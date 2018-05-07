Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Russell Curwen (left) was a medical services support driver and did voluntary work for the Blood Bike North West

A "much loved" volunteer blood transport biker has died after a crash with a car.

Russell Curwen, 49, from Kendal, Cumbria, was injured in the collision with a Jaguar on Caton Road, Lancaster, at 19:45 BST on Saturday.

He died after being airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital. Mr Curwen's family said he "died doing what he loved".

The Jaguar driver, aged 65 and from Morecambe, was also taken to hospital. He suffered minor injuries.

Mr Curwen worked as an NHS medical services support driver and did voluntary work for Blood Bike North West.

He was riding a Blood Bike North West motorbike at the time of the crash.

'Vital blood supplies'

Paying tribute to Mr Curwen, the family said: "Russell liked to live life to the full.

"He had a keen interest in active hobbies including diving, skiing, mountain biking and surfing.

"However, it was for his employment as a medical services support driver and his voluntary work for the Blood Bike North West that Russell is best remembered.

"He gave up his time to take much-needed, vital blood supplies to hospitals to help people who needed it most, and Russell died doing what he loved."

Sgt Lee Harris of Lancashire Police appealed for witnesses to contact the force.

He said: "This was a tragic incident involving a man who was conveying items on behalf the NHS and a car that was driving along the slip road towards the Bay Gateway."