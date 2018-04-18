Image copyright Ian Taylor/Geograph Image caption Judge Robert Altham said the defendant seeks to "ultimately bring about genocide"

A self-confessed Nazi who called for the genocide of Jewish people has been jailed for three years.

The 22-year-old Lancashire man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty in January of two counts of stirring up racial hatred.

Preston Crown Court heard he committed the offences in speeches at far-right gatherings in 2015 and 2016.

Judge Robert Altham said the defendant's comment had been "intended to mobilise others".

He said the intent of the man, who was involved with the now banned group National Action, was "clear".

Judge Altham said: "He seeks to raise street armies, perpetrate violence against Jewish people and ultimately bring about genocide."

He said they were "not idle comments said in the heat of the moment" and he was "resolute in his original views and withdraws nothing".

'Shocking and inflammatory'

The judge described an apology submitted in mitigation as "meaningless" at best, and "dishonest" at worst.

He sentenced him to 18 months in prison for each offence, to be served consecutively.

The court heard the defendant had described Jewish people as "parasites" and called for them to be "eradicated" at an event in Yorkshire.

At another demonstration he claimed Britain "took the wrong side" in World War Two.

The court heard the defendant also said: "You can call me a Nazi, you can call me a fascist, that's what I am."

Judge Altham said material discovered by police at his home was "as shocking and inflammatory as it is misguided".

Wayne Jackson, defending, said his client was not making excuses for his behaviour and had been "impressionable in the past".