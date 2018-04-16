Image copyright Family collect Image caption Paul Burrows was trying to leave a moving taxi

A man has died after he "got out of a moving taxi", police have said.

Lancashire Police said Paul Burrows "sustained serious injury" when he landed "in the middle of" Burnley's Church Street at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.

The 40-year-old, from Brierfield, later died from his injuries in hospital.

In a statement, his family said he was a "much loved and caring husband, father, son and brother who will be missed more than words can say".

Appealing for witnesses or anyone "who helped Paul on the night", Sgt Marc Glass said it was a "tragic incident".