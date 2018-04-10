Image copyright Thomas Gadd Image caption Kevin Stuart (second from right) ended up as a mascot on his stag weekend

A man on his stag do was tricked into being a football mascot by his friends.

Blackpool FC players saw the funny side as Kevin Stuart, aged 34, towered over them and other younger mascots at Saturday's home game with Bradford City.

Stitched up by his friends, he accompanied midfielder Jay Spearing while wearing a smart pair of shoes.

Bradford City photographer Thomas Gadd said Mr Stuart looked "proper nervous" before acknowledging the crowd.

Image copyright Thomas Gadd Image caption Jay Spearing (left) said Saturday's mascot Kevin Stuart was "a little different to what you expect"

The pictures of Mr Stuart, who also plays as a central defender for Dufftown FC in the Scottish Junior Football Association, were shared widely online.

It seems he proved to be a lucky mascot as the Tangerines went on to beat Bradford City 5-0.

Image copyright Thomas Gadd Image caption Probably not the best choice of footballing footwear...

Spearing wrote on Instagram that Mr Stuart's presence as a mascot was "a little different to what you expect".

In January, 38-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers fan Nick Goff became a mascot for Brentford FC, in a similar prank on a stag weekend.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince William was seen on a stag do at Blackpool FC in 2010

Prince William was also seen at a Blackpool FC match during a friend's stag do in 2010, although in the more discreet hospitality seats.