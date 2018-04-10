Image caption The inquiry is expected to last eight days

A public inquiry into plans for fracking at a second site in Lancashire is to resume later.

Energy firm Cuadrilla's application to frack at Roseacre Wood was not given government approval amid concerns over the impact on the area.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said he "would be mindful" to allow fracking, but not before an inquiry to examine road safety issues.

The hearing at Blackpool Football Club is expected to last eight days.

Anti-fracking campaigner Julian Burton previously sought a judicial review to stop the inquiry.

But Manchester High Court refused the legal challenge.

Image caption Plans to frack at Roseacre Wood prompted concerns over the impact on the area

The plan's opponents also include Conservative MP for Fylde Mark Menzies, who is concerned about the widespread use of HGVs in the area.

In a previous letter to the council, he said: "The company's proposals simply cannot be reconciled with the quiet rural roads that service access to the proposed shale gas site.

"I am therefore clear that Cuadrilla's proposed Roseacre Wood site must not be permitted to go ahead."

Cuadrilla has said it would carry out more surveys and assessments to bring to the inquiry.

The government previously allowed the energy firm to frack at Preston New Road following an appeal, after Lancashire County Council rejected the plans.