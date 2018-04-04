Image caption The occupier of a house in Blackburn was attacked

A man in his 40s received serious head injuries when he was attacked by two men armed with an oil-filled radiator and a hammer in Blackburn.

The men entered a house on Roebuck Close at about 18:30 BST on Monday and attacked the occupier, police said.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Sgt Mark Holland of Lancashire Police said the victim was fortunate to have not been more seriously injured.

The first man is described as white, aged 40-45, 5ft 9in (1.75m) tall and thick-set with short, neat grey hair.

He was wearing light blue denim jeans and a light-coloured jacket.

The second man was white, slimmer than the first, about 5ft 6in (1.67m) and was wearing glasses and a hoodie.

The two attackers left the address and walked off along a footpath leading to Galligreaves Way, police said.