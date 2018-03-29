Image copyright Alamy Image caption The Camelot theme park, near Chorley in Lancashire, closed down in 2012

Plans for 195 homes on the site of a former theme park have been refused after failing to get local support.

Chorley Council voted unanimously to reject the proposals by developer Story Homes for the Camelot site.

Letters of objection were sent by 113 households in nearby Charnock Richard with concerns over the use of green belt land and a lack of infrastructure.

Rejecting the plans on Tuesday, councillors said it was not "an area identified for growth within policy".

The developers said the plans would boost the local economy by about £1.1m.

However, councillors concluded it would be an "inappropriate development in the green belt".

Conservative councillor Keith Iddon said all sides had joined together in opposing the plans and that it was "standing room only" with about 200 people in the room as the decision was discussed.

He said due to the nearby Buckshaw Village development, they were about "five years in front" in terms of housing supply and there was "no need to do it now".

"The main reasons it was rejected were sustainability and green belt," he said.

"It just wasn't something that was wanted."

The Lancashire theme park closed its doors in 2012 after 29 years, blaming a decline in visitors for the decision.