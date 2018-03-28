Image copyright PA Image caption Dylan Crossey died a day after he was struck by a car while cycling in Whitestake

A driver has been cleared of causing the death of a "talented" young footballer who died after he was struck by a car while out cycling.

Dylan Crossey, 15, was cycling in Chain House Lane, Whitestake, Lancashire when he was hit by a BMW in October 2016. He died in hospital the next day.

David Harwood, 43, of Preston, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and careless driving.

Judge Graham Knowles ordered his acquittal due to insufficient evidence.

Sitting at Preston Crown Court, the judge said he had no case to answer and he was found not guilty.

Paying tribute to the teenager, his family described him as a "gentleman" who was "growing into a fine young man".

Penwortham St Teresa's FC, where Dylan had played nearly 100 games, said he was a "fantastic footballer and young man".

Another of his clubs, Longridge Town Juniors, said he had been a "very talented striker with silky, mesmerising skills, very often tying knots in our defence".