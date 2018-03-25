Image copyright Family handout Image caption John Russell and his dog CJ were hit by a car near Turf Moor stadium in Burnley

A man and his dog killed in a car crash on an evening walk were "best mates" who will be laid to rest together, their family said.

John Russell, 57, died in hospital after being hit on Friday near Burnley FC's Turf Moor stadium.

His Jack Russell terrier CJ was also killed in the crash, at the junction of Harry Potts Way and Higgin Street.

Mr Russell was described by his family as a "fantastic husband" and "proud grandad".

In a statement Mr Russell's family said he was "a keen walker" and "loved karaoke - never needing any excuse to get up to sing".

"John was a fantastic husband of 33 years, he had three wonderful grown-up sons, he was a thoughtful son-in-law, a proud grandad to three grandchildren and he also had two great brothers."

The driver of the silver Vauxhall Vectra, a 37-year-old man from Burnley, was not injured.