Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Mark Tindill had a previous conviction for a domestic violence assault, the court heard

A man who murdered his girlfriend in a "drunken, jealous rage" has been jailed for life.

Mark Tindill, 56, punched and strangled Lisa Chadderton, 44, before stabbing her five times in the neck and once in the eye, Preston Crown Court heard.

He had attempted to strangle another partner in similar circumstances a decade ago, the court was told.

Tindill was sentenced to life with a minimum jail term of 15 years after pleading guilty to murder.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Lisa Chadderton was "a friendly, outgoing, beautiful person", her family said

Tindill, of Topping Street, Blackpool, said he "flipped" when - according to his account - Ms Chadderton told him early on 27 November she had been unfaithful.

The publican then dumped Ms Chadderton's body in a utility room at their address in Blackpool before travelling by taxi to Kent, where he confessed to his family.

'Controlling nature'

The victim's teenage son found her body and a post-mortem examination concluded she died from strangulation and stab wounds to the neck.

Francis McEntree, prosecuting, said the couple had moved into the living quarters of their pub, Gillespies, a few weeks before following a three-month relationship.

Ms Chadderton, originally from Tredegar, south Wales, had told friends about Tindill's controlling nature and said she felt "suffocated", the prosecutor said.

Mr McEntree said: "She confided that on any part of the night if she was not with the defendant, or she wanted time on her own, he would get angry with her on the phone or by text."

Tindill told police: "She said she had slept with someone else while I was with her. I just flipped... I was in some sort of zone I couldn't get out."

Detectives said they found no evidence Ms Chadderton was having an affair.

The court heard Tindill had a previous conviction for domestic violence 10 years ago when he erupted into a drunken rage after reading the text messages of his then partner.

Ms Chadderton's mother, Mandy Steed, said she "touched a lot of hearts with her sunny smile, wicked sense of humour and her generosity."

Her family said she was "a friendly, outgoing, beautiful person" and they were "devastated" to lose her.