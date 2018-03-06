Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lee Kenyon was described as an "extremely violent and dangerous offender" by detectives

A killer who stabbed a father-of-two barely 24 hours after he had knifed another man has been jailed for life.

Lee Kenyon, 35, stabbed Jim Murray, 51, in the chest after a row in Largs Road in Blackburn, Lancashire on 2 October.

Kenyon was already wanted by police after stabbing a 23-year-old man by a petrol station near Grimshaw Park.

Mr Murray's family said they were "haunted" by his death as Kenyon was jailed at Preston Crown Court for a minimum of 22 years.

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Jim Murray was stabbed after a row

Kenyon, of Hall Street, Blackburn had admitted murder, wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.

Lancashire Police said Mr Murray had visited a home on Largs Road where he had "dispute" with the homeowner.

Kenyon was also there and stabbed Mr Murray before fleeing.

The father-of-two was found at 01:30 BST and treated by paramedics but died on his way to hospital.

Detectives had been hunting Kenyon over the stabbing of another man, who has not been named, close to the Texaco Garage in Grimshaw Park the previous day.

He suffered stab wounds to his arm and back and was treated at Royal Blackburn Hospital.

'Extremely violent'

Mr Murray's mother Ellen Lodge said: "I will never be able to accept that he died on the pavement like a wounded animal.

"This haunts me night and day."

His daughter Tara Murray said: "Knowing that my dad's life was taken by another human being will haunt me forever.

"He should be here enjoying life with us like he always did.

"My family will never be the same again. I will miss him more than words could ever say."

And his son Damien Murray added: "I love him and miss him every day."

Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis said: "Lee Kenyon is an extremely violent and dangerous offender."