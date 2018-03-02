Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Saffie was a huge character"

The family of an eight-year-old girl who died in the Manchester Arena bombing has launched a fundraising campaign to help create a special type of rose in her name.

Saffie Roussos was the youngest of the 22 people killed in the May 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

Her mother Lisa said the tribute would help Saffie "live on forever".

The Royal Horticultural Society will help the family grow the flower.

The family has started fundraising in the hope of getting £10,000 to pay for the necessary expertise.

Launching the appeal on the JustGiving website, Mrs Roussos wrote: "This is a personal goal for me in memory of my precious little girl.

"A beautiful rose, just like her, to live on forever."

Image copyright Roussos family Image caption Saffie Roussos was the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena attack

Mrs Roussos, from Leyland, Lancashire, hopes the rose could later be sold worldwide to raise money for charity.

She was with Saffie - whose middle name was Rose - at the concert and was badly injured, as was Saffie's sister Ashley Bromwich.

Mourners at Saffie's funeral at Manchester Cathedral carried roses in tribute to her, and the flowers also adorned her coffin.

Mrs Roussos said a "lovely man" at the RHS agreed having a flower made for her would be "a beautiful and fitting" way to honour her.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Roses featured widely at Saffie's funeral, in tribute to her middle name

"The cost of this would be approximately £10,000," she wrote.

"The rose could then be created and go into commerce and could potentially be bought and sold all around the world.

"The proceeds would go directly to Saffie's charity, or charities, and hopefully we can get a foundation set up."

Mrs Roussos added people's generosity and continued support towards her family had been "overwhelming".

"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts," she wrote.